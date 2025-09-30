JLB & Associates Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 486.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 39.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $232.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.73 and a 200-day moving average of $220.89. Eagle Materials Inc has a one year low of $191.91 and a one year high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $634.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.52 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.78.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

