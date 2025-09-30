Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Stock Holdings Lessened by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,212 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $61,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 290.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

