Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 418.6% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 363 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.97. The stock has a market cap of $119.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

