JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 485 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 44.5% in the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 14.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total value of $3,398,665.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,711.68. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Mcloughlin purchased 338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.19 per share, with a total value of $100,112.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,670.74. The trade was a 10.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Huber Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $394.00 to $328.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $359.10.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of FDS opened at $290.41 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.01 and a 1 year high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $596.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 25.72%.The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

