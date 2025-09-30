Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF $VAW

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VAW opened at $203.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.58. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $161.43 and a 1 year high of $215.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.