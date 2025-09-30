Renasant Co. $RNST Shares Bought by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Renasant makes up approximately 0.9% of Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Park Place Capital Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Renasant worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the first quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Renasant by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Renasant in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 49.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen began coverage on Renasant in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

RNST stock opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.44. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

