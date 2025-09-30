Park Place Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF $ADME

Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the quarter. Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF comprises about 2.8% of Park Place Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Park Place Capital Corp owned 5.64% of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF worth $12,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF stock opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98. The company has a market cap of $233.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Profile

The Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (ADME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to select large-cap US stocks that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with a downside hedge. ADME was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Aptus.

