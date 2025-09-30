Park Place Capital Corp Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF $DUBS

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its stake in Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DUBS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,023 shares during the quarter. Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF makes up about 1.4% of Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUBS opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $252.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

The Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF (DUBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio, providing exposure to US large-cap equities combined with an equity-linked note strategy. The objective of the fund is to provide enhanced yield.

