Q3 EPS Estimate for Bread Financial Boosted by Analyst

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Bread Financial in a research report issued on Monday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.21. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share.

BFH has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.10.

Bread Financial stock opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.29. Bread Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Bread Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

Bread Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John J. Fawcett purchased 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $63,458.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,560.58. This trade represents a 11.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 28.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

