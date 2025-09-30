Brokers Set Expectations for IDEX’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDEX in a report released on Monday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2025 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.35 EPS.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $865.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.59 million. IDEX had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.16%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. IDEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS.
IDEX Stock Up 0.6%
IEX stock opened at $162.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.05. IDEX has a one year low of $153.36 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.83.
IDEX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
IDEX Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 45.88%.
Institutional Trading of IDEX
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in IDEX by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in IDEX by 970.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in IDEX by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Read More
