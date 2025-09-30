What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Ovintiv Q3 Earnings?

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Ovintiv Stock Down 6.0%

OVV stock opened at C$56.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.98. The company has a market cap of C$14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.01. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$42.35 and a twelve month high of C$66.67.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc is a leading North American exploration and production (E&P) company focused on developing its high-quality, multi-basin portfolio. Ovintiv works to safely produce crude oil and natural gas-products that make modern life possible for all. The Company is focused on creating long-term shareholder value while contributing to the strength and sustainability of the communities where it operates.

