James Dow Buys 120,000 Shares of DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Stock

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Free Report) insider James Dow bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 53 per share, with a total value of £63,600.

DSW Capital Price Performance

DSW stock opened at GBX 61.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 55.63. The stock has a market cap of £15.43 million, a PE ratio of 1,535.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. DSW Capital plc has a 1 year low of GBX 40.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 77.

Get DSW Capital alerts:

DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX 5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DSW Capital had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 3.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DSW

DSW Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DSW Capital, the owner of the Dow Schofield Watts and DR Solicitors brands, is a profitable, mid-market, challenger professional services network with a cash-generative business model and scalable platform for growth.

Our vision is for our brands to become the most sought-after destinations for ambitious, entrepreneurial professionals to start and develop their own businesses.

Originally established in 2002 by three KPMG alumni, Dow Schofield Watts is one of the first platform models disrupting the traditional model of accounting professional services firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.