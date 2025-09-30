Northland Capmk Has Pessimistic View of MIR Q4 Earnings

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note issued on Sunday, September 28th. Northland Capmk analyst J. Grampp now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirion Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Mirion Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

MIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

MIR opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 749.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Mirion Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 1.12%.The firm had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 325,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $6,925,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,742,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,748,519.55. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,710,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,301,000 after acquiring an additional 322,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,363,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,779,000 after buying an additional 178,260 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,560,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,627,000 after buying an additional 1,748,437 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,150,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,179,000 after buying an additional 388,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,432,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after buying an additional 1,047,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

