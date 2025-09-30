DA Davidson Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of OP Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for OP Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s FY2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of OP Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, OP Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

OP Bancorp Trading Down 1.9%

OP Bancorp stock opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.74. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $18.57.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $23.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 million. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Institutional Trading of OP Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPBK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 118.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 148,299 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 128.3% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 263,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 148,238 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 960.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 127,330 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 45.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 129,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 40,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 15.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 35,708 shares during the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.