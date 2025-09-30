Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Westpark Capital raised their target price on Innoviz Technologies from $2.53 to $3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innoviz Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.27.

Shares of INVZ stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. Innoviz Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.14.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 197.89%. Innoviz Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

