Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Hold

Candente Copper (TSE:DNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised Candente Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Candente Copper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Candente Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DNT

Candente Copper Stock Performance

About Candente Copper

The company has a market capitalization of C$38.81 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.74. Candente Copper has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.19.

(Get Free Report)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Cañariaco project consisting of 15 mining concessions covering a total area of approximately 10,190 hectares located in Northern Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Candente Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candente Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.