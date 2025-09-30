G&S Capital LLC Buys 1,557 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF $ULST

G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 553.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $40.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.57.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

