Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT is Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 338,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $18,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

