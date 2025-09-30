Critical Review: American Well (NYSE:AMWL) versus EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA)

EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EUDA Health and American Well”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EUDA Health $4.01 million 15.61 -$15.36 million N/A N/A American Well $254.36 million 0.39 -$208.14 million ($8.07) -0.77

Risk & Volatility

EUDA Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Well.

EUDA Health has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Well has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of EUDA Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of American Well shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EUDA Health and American Well’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EUDA Health N/A N/A N/A American Well -46.15% -41.99% -30.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EUDA Health and American Well, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EUDA Health 0 0 0 1 4.00 American Well 0 6 1 0 2.14

American Well has a consensus price target of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 48.21%. Given American Well’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than EUDA Health.

Summary

EUDA Health beats American Well on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EUDA Health

(Get Free Report)

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses. The company is also involved in the property management that services shopping malls, business office building, or residential apartments. EUDA Health Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

About American Well

(Get Free Report)

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members. It provides Carepoint devices comprising carts, peripherals, tablets, and TVs, which serve as digital access points in clinical settings. In addition, the company offers Amwell Medical Group network services consisting of primary and urgent care, behavioral health therapy, acute psychiatry, lactation counseling, and nutrition services. Further, it provides professional services to facilitate implementation, workflow design, systems integration, and service expansion for its products, as well as patient and provider engagement services. The company sells its products through field sales professionals, channel partners, and value-added resellers. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

