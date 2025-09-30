G&S Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU

G&S Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,918 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF makes up 1.4% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $29.63.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

