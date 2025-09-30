Contrasting Choose Rain (OTCMKTS:RSAU) and Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Willamette Valley Vineyards and Choose Rain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willamette Valley Vineyards -2.58% -3.94% -0.92% Choose Rain N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Willamette Valley Vineyards has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Choose Rain has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willamette Valley Vineyards $39.78 million 0.46 -$120,000.00 ($0.53) -6.91 Choose Rain N/A N/A -$670,000.00 ($0.03) -9.46

This table compares Willamette Valley Vineyards and Choose Rain”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Willamette Valley Vineyards has higher revenue and earnings than Choose Rain. Choose Rain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Willamette Valley Vineyards, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Willamette Valley Vineyards beats Choose Rain on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label. The company also provides Pinot Noir and Chardonnay branded wine under the Elton label; Chrysologue, Merlot, and Cabernet Sauvignon branded wine under the Pambrun label; and Frontiere Syrah, Lisette Rose, Graviére Syrah, Voyageur Syrah, Bourgeois Grenache, and Voltigeur Viognier branded wine under the Maison Bleue label, as well as offers wines under the Natoma, Pere Ami, and Metis labels. It owns and leases approximately 1,018 acres of land. The company markets and sells its wine products through direct sales at the retail locations; mailing lists; and distributors and wine brokers. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, Oregon.

About Choose Rain

Choose Rain, Inc. collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Ormond Beach, Florida.

