HCR Wealth Advisors Has $1.52 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 24.5%

Shares of IEFA opened at $86.88 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.45 and its 200 day moving average is $81.55. The stock has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

