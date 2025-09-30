HCR Wealth Advisors Buys 2,780 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of BND opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.16.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.