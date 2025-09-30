HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 1,970 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Clorox were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 269,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,747,000 after purchasing an additional 36,352 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $399,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Clorox from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $141.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 1.2%

CLX opened at $122.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.06. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $116.53 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 76.07%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

