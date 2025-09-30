K2 Financial Inc. Has $4.73 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

K2 Financial Inc. decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of K2 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. K2 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.36.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

