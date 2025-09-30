XML Financial LLC Has $15.93 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

XML Financial LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,703 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF comprises 1.4% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $15,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 156,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 73.7% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 664.3% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 110,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CWB opened at $90.47 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $91.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.55 and its 200-day moving average is $81.75.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

