XML Financial LLC Purchases 8,058 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

XML Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $32,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,961,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,040,000 after purchasing an additional 257,838 shares during the period. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors now owns 159,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 75,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,542,000 after purchasing an additional 46,937 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.28. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $68.09.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.