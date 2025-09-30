iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF $EWL Shares Purchased by BFI Infinity Ltd.

BFI Infinity Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF makes up about 0.9% of BFI Infinity Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BFI Infinity Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.92. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

