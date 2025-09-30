Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF $DFGX is Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 305,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 3.4% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $16,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFGX. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 186.3% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 936,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,666,000 after purchasing an additional 609,708 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,831,000. Finally, Two West Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000.

NASDAQ DFGX opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.99 and a 52-week high of $54.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.04.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

