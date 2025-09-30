Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $14,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.78 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average of $58.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 100.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,956,984.90. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $497,715. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

