Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 5,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 104,260.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Arete assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $183.23 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 99.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

