VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 378,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $12,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 102.3% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $2,170,000. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.8% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 123,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 640,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE VICI opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.36.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

