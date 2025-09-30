Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,652 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,400.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 124.6% in the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $84.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.20. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $86.08.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.7001 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

