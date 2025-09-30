Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 816.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 407.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 3.4%

ACN opened at $247.07 on Tuesday. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $229.40 and a one year high of $398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Benchmark restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.22.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

