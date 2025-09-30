Critical Analysis: Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) & China Resources Enterprise (OTCMKTS:CRHKY)

China Resources Enterprise (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) and Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares China Resources Enterprise and Honeywell International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get China Resources Enterprise alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Resources Enterprise N/A N/A N/A Honeywell International 14.30% 37.37% 8.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for China Resources Enterprise and Honeywell International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Resources Enterprise 0 0 0 0 0.00 Honeywell International 0 8 8 1 2.59

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Honeywell International has a consensus target price of $254.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.37%. Given Honeywell International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Honeywell International is more favorable than China Resources Enterprise.

75.9% of Honeywell International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Honeywell International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

China Resources Enterprise has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Honeywell International has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Resources Enterprise and Honeywell International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Resources Enterprise $5.37 billion 2.09 $659.20 million N/A N/A Honeywell International $39.99 billion 3.32 $5.71 billion $8.79 23.81

Honeywell International has higher revenue and earnings than China Resources Enterprise.

Dividends

China Resources Enterprise pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Honeywell International pays an annual dividend of $4.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Honeywell International has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Summary

Honeywell International beats China Resources Enterprise on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Resources Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of CRH (Beer) Limited.

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services. Its Honeywell Building Technologies segment provides software applications for building control and optimization; sensors, switches, control systems, and instruments for energy management; access control; video surveillance; fire products; and installation, maintenance, and upgrades of systems. The company’s Performance Materials and Technologies segment offers automation control, instrumentation, and software and related services; catalysts and adsorbents, equipment, and consulting; and materials to manufacture end products, such as bullet-resistant armor, nylon, computer chips, and pharmaceutical packaging, as well as provides materials based on hydrofluoro-olefin technology. Its Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides personal protective equipment, apparel, gear, and footwear; gas detection technology; custom-engineered sensors, switches, and controls for sensing and productivity solution; cloud-based notification and emergency messaging; mobile devices and software; custom-engineered sensors, switches, and controls; and data and asset management productivity solutions. Honeywell International Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.