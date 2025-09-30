Asio Capital LLC Purchases 622 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Leerink Partnrs cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. HSBC upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $675.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.61.

In related news, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $725.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $686.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $733.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $765.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $937.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

