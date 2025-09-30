Head to Head Comparison: Herc (NYSE:HRI) vs. Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) and Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Herc has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Lease Finance has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Herc alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Herc and Willis Lease Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Herc 0.61% 20.77% 3.38% Willis Lease Finance 18.77% 21.75% 3.61%

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Herc pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Willis Lease Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Herc pays out 325.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Willis Lease Finance pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Herc has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Herc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Herc and Willis Lease Finance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Herc $3.57 billion 1.06 $211.00 million $0.86 132.05 Willis Lease Finance $652.25 million 1.43 $108.61 million $16.82 8.15

Herc has higher revenue and earnings than Willis Lease Finance. Willis Lease Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Herc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Herc and Willis Lease Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Herc 0 3 3 0 2.50 Willis Lease Finance 0 0 0 0 0.00

Herc currently has a consensus price target of $144.60, indicating a potential upside of 27.33%. Given Herc’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Herc is more favorable than Willis Lease Finance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Herc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Willis Lease Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Herc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.8% of Willis Lease Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Herc beats Willis Lease Finance on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Herc

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment. The company also sells used equipment and contractor supplies, such as construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; provides repair, maintenance, equipment management, and safety training services, as well as offers ancillary services, such as equipment transport, rental protection, cleaning, refueling, and labor. It serves non-residential and residential construction, specialty trade, restoration, remediation and environment, and facility maintenance contractors; industrial manufacturing industries, including automotive and aerospace, power, metals and mining, agriculture, pulp, paper and wood, food and beverage, and refineries and petrochemical industries; infrastructure and government sectors; and commercial and retail service, hospitality, healthcare, recreation, entertainment production, and special event management customers through its sales team, industry catalogs, as well as through participation and sponsorship of industry events, trade shows, and Internet. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 275 locations in the United States, Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Herc Holdings Inc. is based in Bonita Springs, Florida.

About Willis Lease Finance

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses. The Spare Parts Sales segment purchases and resells after-market engine parts, whole engines, engine modules, and portable aircraft components. The company also focuses on engine management and consulting business. It serves commercial aircraft operators, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations. As of December 31, 2023, it had a total lease portfolio of 337 engines, 12 aircraft, one marine vessel, and other leased parts and equipment, and with 74 lessees in 42 countries; and managed a total lease portfolio of 198 engines, aircraft, and related equipment for other parties. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.