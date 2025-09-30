V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,269,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,702,946,000 after purchasing an additional 585,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,745,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,196,000 after purchasing an additional 866,759 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,198,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,030 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,826,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,261,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,018,000 after purchasing an additional 307,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on IR. Melius lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $82.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day moving average is $80.32. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.10%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

