V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 485 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $554,893,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,523,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $718,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,489 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in DexCom by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $218,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,971 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 2,371.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,994,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,123,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $691,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

In other news, Director Kyle Malady sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $53,933.62. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,853.62. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $117,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,840. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,849 shares of company stock worth $564,733. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $66.46 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

