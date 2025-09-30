Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $162.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.63.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.