Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 167,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1-year low of $40.98 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The company had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 89.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

