ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Down 14.4% – What’s Next?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.33 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.95 ($0.12). Approximately 12,629,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 8,586,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.45 ($0.14).
ImmuPharma Trading Up 3.5%
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.58. The firm has a market cap of £45.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1,022.13 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current year.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
