Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Trading Up 90.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report) were up 90.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 10,861,942 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,558% from the average daily volume of 408,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Sokoman Minerals Stock Up 90.9%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.68.

About Sokoman Minerals

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.

