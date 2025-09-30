Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $455,000 Investment in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.44.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.84%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

