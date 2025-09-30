Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Lazard, Inc. $LAZ

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAZ. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5,409.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 24,828 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.9% during the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 215,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the first quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lazard in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. JMP Securities set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lazard and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Lazard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Gathy sold 617 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $34,163.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 32,475 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $1,756,572.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 183,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,290.66. This trade represents a 15.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,092 shares of company stock worth $6,030,986 over the last 90 days. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lazard Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52. Lazard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Lazard had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

