XML Financial LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,141,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 102,533.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.3%
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $75.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
