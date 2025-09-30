iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,686,743,000 after buying an additional 9,678,339 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,534.9% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,916,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,327,000 after buying an additional 4,859,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,669,000 after buying an additional 3,421,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,884,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

