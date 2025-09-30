XML Financial LLC Sells 700 Shares of International Paper Company $IP

XML Financial LLC cut its stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 281.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in International Paper by 472.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Research cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.02.

Shares of IP opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. International Paper Company has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $60.36. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,850.00%.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $409,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,951.69. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

