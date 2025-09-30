XML Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF $IGLD

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC owned about 2.29% of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 537,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 48,188 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 493.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 300,177 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 193,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 94,398 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 140,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 128,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Trading Up 24.8%

BATS:IGLD opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75.

About FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

