Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF $GNOM

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 156,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of GNOM opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.88. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $45.16.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

